COVID19: Kirron Kher allocates 1 crore from MPLADS for ventilators in Chandigarh

As the country witness surging Covid19 cases, it has become of utmost importance to strictly follow the safety guidelines given by the government. The second wave of Covid-19 is even more dangerous and scary. Many Bollywood celebs have stepped in to help citizens in finding oxygen cylinders, plasma and other necessities for those facing COVID-19. On Tuesday, veteran actress and BJP MP Kirron Kher shared the news that she has allocated a sum of Rs 1 crore from Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for purchase of ventilators for Covid-19 patients by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh.

"With hope and prayers in my heart, I am donating Rs. 1 crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. I stand solidly with #MyCity #MyChandigarh #MyPeople @MoHFW_INDIA @BJP4India," Kher tweeted.

Meanwhile several celebs including Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, among others, have been using social media to amplify COVID-19 information and leads.

For those unversed, Kirron Kheris suffering from blood cancer. She has been undergoing treatment for Myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Earlier this month, the 68-year-old actress' husband, actor Anupam Kher, shared her health update on social media.

Taking to the Twitter, Anupam Kher said, "Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on."

He added, "She is all heart and that is why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar."

Kirron is also known for judging the talent-based reality show 'Indian's Got Talent' along with Karan Johar and Malaika Arora where she grabbed the limelight for her silk sarees, jewellery collection and witty comments.