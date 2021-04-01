Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DOVE_HELEN Actress-MP Kirron Kher suffering from blood cancer: Report

Veteran actress Kirron Kher, who also happens to be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member is suffering from blood cancer. According to a report in Hindustan Times, her colleague and Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood revealed that the 68-year-old actress-turned-politician is suffering from multiple myeloma which happens to be a type of blood cancer. Not only this, but her treatment for the disease in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital began last year. Sood, during a specially-convened press conference on Wednesday, also stated that the latest test reports reveal that cancer has "receded from her arm and shoulder."

Arun Sood said, "She had suffered a broken left arm at her Chandigarh house on November 11 last year. After her medical tests at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The disease had spread to her left arm and right shoulder. For treatment, she had to go to Mumbai on December 4."

Further, he said, "Even though she is recovering after her four-month treatment and no longer admitted at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, she has to visit the hospital regularly for treatment."

Kirron Kher, for quite some time, was away from showbiz and politics and was even criticized for her silence in various party matters. This is the reason why Arun Sood issued a statement. She has also not been active on social media.

Kirron is also known for judging the talent-based reality show 'Indian's Got Talent' along with Karan Johar and Malaika Arora where she grabbed the limelight for her silk sarees, jewellery collection and witty comments.

On the personal front, she has been married to Bollywood actor Anupam Kher.