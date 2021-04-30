COVID 19: Nia Sharma has a vaccination query for ‘woke’ celebrities urging all to get vaccinated

Image Source : TWITTER/NIA SHARMA Nia Sharma

Of late, a number of celebrities across social media platforms have taken to their verified accounts urging all to get vaccinated against COVID 19. From sharing infographics to video, social media timelines are abuzz with such appeals. However, actress Nia Sharma has a query for all. Taking to Twitter the actress tweeted asking 'woke' celebrities to also list down the centers/hospitals where vaccination for all is available. Seemingly Nia was taking a dig at the shortage of vaccine dosage.

"Every woke celebrity of this nation urging people to get vaccinated...Kindly mention the name of the centres that have it readily available at this moment so that people queuing up in thousands for days now don’t look stupid," she wrote on the micro-blogging site, adding, "P.S we need to get vaccinated."

Meanwhile, more than 2.45 crore beneficiaries have registered on CoWIN for the third phase of vaccination till 9.30 am on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement. According to the ministry, more than 1.37 crore beneficiaries registered on April 28 while more than 1.04 crore registered on April 29.

In the third phase of Covid vaccination, which will start from May 1, everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine for Covid-19.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.22 crore.