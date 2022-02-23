Chitrangda Singh slams 'high-handed' airline staff for rude behaviour: 'Teach them manners'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ CHITRANGDA Chitrangda Singh shared her side of the story on social media

Chitrangda Singh's experience of flying with GoAir did not turn out to be good. The Bob Biswas actress took to social media to criticise the air hostess on board and asked the airlines to take note of the situation. As per Chitrangada, she was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai via GoAir and had the worst experience with its cabin crew.

Sharing a post on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Flight 391 Goair to Delhi from Mumbai @g8.goair is the rudest the worst air hostesses ever!!! #rikusingh #jamie & #christopher #meenal all of them Please teach them some manners. Most high handed and arrogant attitude I have ever seen! Very disappointed with all of them. It reminded me of my worst experiences at #airindia (sic).”

In another post she added, "The incident was not with me but the person sitting next to me who was being ill-treated by the air hostesses despite him being utterly polite and patient it was just NOT done for the crew to show such arrogance! @gofirstairways (sic)."

The actress last featured in Bob Biswas, which is a spin-off of the 2012 thriller Kahaani, starring Vidya Balan. Chitrangda played the role of contract killer Biswas' (Abhishek Bachchan) wife. It is also the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of 'Kahani' director Sujoy Ghosh. The story is written by Sujoy Ghosh himself and Raj Vasant. It is streaming on ZEE5.

After the film's release, Chitrangda received a positive response for her role. She said: "Well, I feel really overwhelmed hearing the amount of amazing responses I have been getting for the character that I essayed in 'Bob Biswas'. This film is really special to me. I would really like to thank the viewers and my fans for appreciating all our efforts."

Recently, actor Aarya Babbar got into a heated argument with a Go Air staff.

GoAir has been facing financial troubles. Their operations have not been liked by celebrities for some time.

(With inputs from IANS)