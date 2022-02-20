Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AARYABABBAR Aarya Babbar offends airline pilot with his joke; asks him 'If He Should Get off the Flight' | WATCH

Bollywood actor Aarya Babbar recently cracked a joke with a flight pilot that landed him in trouble. The video of the incident was shared by Raj Babbar's son on his social media handle. In the same, he can be seen walking towards the cockpit while greeting his fans. As soon as he enters, he asks the pilot, "Ji sir bataiyye to which the pilot responded, "Did you crack a joke on us? No na?" Listening to same, Aarya said, "Joke? I was cracking a joke with my friend." The pilot said that he thought he heard, "Ye kya chalayega?" Aarya denies that same and states, "Bhai ye abhi aaye hai (Did he come now)?"

The argument between the two gets heated up and the actor asks if his joke offended him and it was a problem with. Aarya said "Ya, it doesn't sound good. Do you want to make your power come across like this?" Listening to this, the pilot respond, "No, not power." The actor asked if he should get off the flight to which the pilot refused. Aarya also asked if he has a problem then he shouldcome to Aarya's seat and tell him. Aarya was heard saying, "This is not gonna go down easy. Honestly speaking, this is not gonna go down easy."

As the pilot tries to shake hands, Aarya says, "I don't wish to handshake with you. You wish to show your power and you want me to get up from my seat and come over here and talk to you when you have a problem."

Fans took to his comments section and had gave mixed response. A person wrote, "It wasn't a degrading joke. It was just a personal talk. He might have gone through some personal issues. Anyways, you rocked!!" One commented, "It's a frustration clear show on Mr. Babbar face when you don't have a job...don't yell on pilot don't you know your life in his hand while you flying."

The actor later gave an interview to Times Of India and said, "That's maybe what the pilot heard. But I definitely didn't say 'Ye kya chalayega (How will he fly)?'. I simply turned around to my friend - who's an actor's son I don't want named - and said, 'Bhai, yeh bhi yahan hain (He's also there)?' which is tantamount to saying 'Ye bhi hamare saath hi ha aa rahen hai (He's also flying with us?)'. We reached the aircraft adjacent to each other which was a coincidence and don't you say things like these to your own self when such coincidences happen? I just happened to say it to my co-traveller. The pilot heard it wrong."

Further, he said, "The air hostess came and inquired if I was the one who had cracked a joke on the pilot. She said that the pilot wanted to have a word with me. Initially, I wondered why I should go and told her if he could come and meet me as I hadn't cracked any joke. But I soon realised that she might have to face trouble and I didn't want to put the other passengers in any discomfort either. The rest you can see on my Instagram video."