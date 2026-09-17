Pakistan bans foreign travel for officials, vehicle purchase in austerity measures amid rising costs

Pakistan has introduced a series of fuel-conservation and austerity measures, including early closure of markets, reduced fuel allocations for government vehicles and restrictions on official foreign travel, as the Middle East conflict drives up energy costs.

According to media reports, under the new conservation framework, shops, markets and shopping malls will have to close by 9 pm, while restaurants and cafes can remain open until 11 pm. Provincial and regional governments will be responsible for enforcing the restrictions in their respective jurisdictions, according to reports by Dawn and Geo News.

The measures come as Pakistan faces another increase in fuel prices amid disruptions to global energy supplies linked to the conflict involving Iran and restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Petrol prices have increased by PKR 6.88 to PKR 391.22 per litre, while high-speed diesel has risen by PKR 5.62 to PKR 421.45 per litre, with the new rates effective from September 17.

The government has attributed the latest increases to volatility in international energy markets. As a major energy importer, Pakistan has been particularly vulnerable to the rise in oil and gas prices amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Shops to close at 9 pm, government vehicle fuel allocations cut

Under the conservation measures, shops, markets, malls, bazaars, department stores, grocery shops and other retail outlets will have to shut by 9 pm.

Marriage halls, marquees and other venues hosting celebrations must close by 10 pm, while only one dish will be permitted at marriage functions.

Restaurants, cafés, eateries and other food outlets can operate until 11 pm. Takeaway and home-delivery services have been exempted from the restrictions.

Essential services, including pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, medical laboratories, standalone bakeries and tandoors, dairy shops, fuel and CNG stations and electric vehicle charging stations, will also remain exempt.

Gyms, sports facilities, IT companies and call centres are among other establishments exempted from the closing restrictions.

The federal government had earlier directed provincial administrations to enforce the business timings as part of its nationwide fuel-conservation strategy.

Pak government tightens spending

The government has also announced measures to reduce its own fuel consumption and expenditure.

Fuel allocations for official vehicles will be reduced by 50 per cent for three months. However, operational vehicles used by the armed forces, law-enforcement agencies, essential services and other specified organisations will be exempt.

The government has further restricted the purchase of vehicles and durable goods, while non-essential recurring expenditure will be reduced by 5 per cent during the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Foreign travel by federal officials has also been restricted for three months, with limited exceptions. Where overseas representation is considered essential, Pakistan’s ambassadors or high commissioners will be expected to represent the country where possible.

Officials authorised to undertake unavoidable foreign trips will have to travel in economy class.

The renewed conservation drive comes as Pakistan seeks to shield consumers from the impact of the energy shock. Separately, the government has rolled out a nationwide scheme providing Rs 100 per litre in fuel relief for motorcycles, rickshaws and cars with engine capacities of up to 800cc, effective from September 17

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