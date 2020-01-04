Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey to marry Sheetal Thakur this year

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur recently had their roka ceremony

Vikrant Massey, who is currently busy promoting Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, recently had a roka ceremony with his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. When during one of the promotional events, Vikrant was asked about his wedding plans, he said that he will get married in 2020. "Somewhere in 2020,'' Vikrant told Spotboye.com, when asked about when he intended to take the plunge.

Vikrant and Sheetal have been dating since 2015 but kept their relationship under wraps. It was in 2017 when the duo began opening up on social media by posting their pictures together.

The duo has worked together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web-series titled, Broken But Beautiful.

For the unversed, Vikrant has worked in daily soaps before venturing into Bollywood. He made his presence felt with his performance in Lootera, A Death In The Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha and others. Meanwhile, his fiancée Sheetal has been seen in Upstarts, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe and Chhappad Phaad Ke.

Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar is scheduled to hit theatres on 10th January.

Check out some photos of Vikrant and Sheetal.