Cardi B throws microphone at a fan who doused her with drink during performance | Watch Video

You can't act smart with rapper Cardi B! In a recent video, the rapper is seen threwing the microphone on the person who tossed their drink at her on the stage. Videos from a concert show a person in the audience, throwing a drink at Cardi, which splashes her in the face. However, she got her revenge instantly. She also took no time in hurling her microphone at that person.

Cardi was performing to her hit song Bodak Yellow, in a beautiful flowy orange dress as she walked on the stage. She stopped in her track when the water hit her. And threw her mic at the person, in crowd. Afterward, her security apprehends the person and they are dragged away from the audience.

While this isn’t the first time an artist has been struck by objects thrown at them while performing, most have not been seen striking back, but rather walking off the stage to take a moment.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Cardi B’s representative for comment. Musicians have faced similar situations throughout the years, however, there is an increase in such incidents in recent years. Earlier this month, Bebe Rexha was hurt after being struck by a cell phone during a concert as well as country singer Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet thrown at her by a fan.

A phone was also flung at Drake’s arm during the opening night of his It’s All a Blur Tour, and Lil Nas X had sex toys thrown at him during a headline show. In June, Ava Max was hit in the eye by a concert attendee after they rushed onto the stage. That same month, Pink was shocked when a fan reportedly placed their mother’s ashes in front of her during one of her live shows.

Billie Eilish, Finneas, and Kelly Clarkson are just a few artists who have been outspoken about their opinions on the alarming trend. The 'Since U Been Gone' singer previously told THR how traumatic these fan encounters can be, saying, “When your eyes are closed and you’re singing and you’re vulnerable in this space and someone just kind of attacks you like that — that really was not a good experience for me," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

