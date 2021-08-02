Can you spot Twinkle Khanna in this throwback pic from her school days?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Twinkle Khanna

Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna, on Monday, took to social media to share a rare throwback photo. Reminiscing about her school days Khanna said that while her school days were clearly 'the best days' of her life, she doesn't miss the funny haircut though. In addition, she also encouraged her fellow industry members to join her in an initiative for girl education.

"I definitely don’t miss those funny haircuts but I do recall my years at New Era with a deep wistfulness. I would say that those were clearly as the cliche goes, the best days of my life," she wrote adding, "The pandemic though, will perhaps deprive 10 million Indian girls of the best days of their lives with the risk of them never returning to school. Join @savethechildren_india in their efforts to ensure a safe return to schools for all children, especially girls."

Actress-turned-author Twinkle's sense of creativity and humour often entertain netizens on social media. After she quit acting, she has been busy as an author, columnist, interior designer and film producer.

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna recently created a natural pop-up book using a bunch of pink beautiful flowers, and captured the impact in a video clip she shared on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

The video captures the close-up of a book opening up, and a bunch of real flowers springing out of the pages, almost like the crafted art of a pop-up book.

"Some people have to learn to hold on, while others must examine ways to let go. I belong to the latter category, hiding behind regimentation. These last few months, I have learnt an important lesson, I don't have to fix everything. Good enough is sometimes all it needs to be. #LettingGo," she wrote as caption.

