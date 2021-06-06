Dilip Kumar hospitalized due to breathlessness; 'keep him in prayers' Saira Banu asks fans

Image Source : TWITTER/THEDILIPKUMAR BREAKING: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalized due to breathlessness

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai's Khar-based Hinduja Hospital due to breathlessness. Lack of haemoglobin has been detected in his body and the doctors have conducted 6 tests, the reports of which are expected by evening. His health is stable at the moment but the threat to his health is still not over. The 98-year-old actor was hospitalized last month for a routine check-up and was later discharged. Last year, the screen icon lost his two younger brothers -- Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) -- due to COVID-19. Kumar, who made his debut with 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including 'Kohinoor,' 'Mughal-e-Azam,' 'Devdas,' 'Naya Daur,' 'Ram Aur Shyam,' among others.

The tragedy king was having difficulty breathing for the last two days. His wife and actor Saira Banu stated that the doctor has asked the actor to undergo some tests and x-rays, after which it will be known how many more days he will have to stay in the hospital. He has requested the fans for prayers, she added. The superstar has been suffering from age-related health issues in recent years. "Dilip Kumar sahab has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was having breathing issues since past few days, he is in consultation with Dr Jaleel Parker along with a team at Hinduja led by Dr Nitin Gokhale," his wife Saira Banu told India TV."

According to hospital sources, Dilip Kumar is stable and could be discharged in the next couple of days.

Confirming the same, a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the actor read, "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe."

The screen icon's family friend Faisal Farooqui last month said that Kumar was admitted to the hospital for a regular health check-up. "He was admitted for a routine check-up. There's no (need to) panic or (a) concerning issue. These are routine tests that are required to be done from time to time because of his age. He is doing fine," Farooqui told PTI.

Not just him but his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said all the tests have been conducted by the team of doctors and the actor is doing fine. "Sahab is fine. He will be discharged today. We need your prayers," Banu had said.

Saira Banu is quite active on social media and every now and then shares health updates of the actor on Twitter. In November, she rubbished reports of Dilip Kumar's ill-health and said, "He has little weakness, otherwise he is alright. He is ok that way. His immunity isn't low. I never said his immunity was low."

On the work front, Dilip Kumar's last screen appearance was in 'Qila' in 1998.

