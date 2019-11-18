Boney Kapoor gets emotional while receiving ANR Award on Sridevi's behalf

Boney Kapoor got emotional while delivering acceptance for Sridevi's ANR awards

Producer Boney Kapoor got teary-eyed while accepting Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) Award on behalf of his late wife and eighties Bollywood superstar Sridevi. Delivering the acceptance speech Boney Kapoor was very emotional."I am sure she (Sridevi) would have felt humbled. I accept this award on her behalf with humility. Thank you," Boney said at an event here on Sunday.

A video is doing the rounds on the internet in which Boney is seen breaking down on the stage.

Sridevi was honoured for her contribution to cinema for the year 2018. While Rekha was felicitated for excellence in cinema for 2019.

The award was presented to Boney by renowned Telugu actor Chiranjeevi. Veteran actress Rekha was also presented with ANR award for the year 2019. Rekha expressed her pleasure over receiving the award alongside Sridevi and said this was like a homecoming for her. Rekha started her career as a child artist at the age of 1 year with 1958 release Inti Guttu. Rekha also expressed her desire to make a comeback in Telugu films.

The ANR award recognises film artistes whose body of work has made a lasting impact of outstanding artistic, cultural and commercial significance to the field of cinema.

