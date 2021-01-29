Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BOMAN_IRANI Boman Irani joins the cast of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan's Mayday

Bollywood actor Boman Irani has joined the stellar starcast of Ajay Devgn's upcoming thriller Mayday. The film, which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan will see Boman Irani essaying the role of a top Airline's owner. Although the first schedule of the shoot for Mayday was wrapped a couple of weeks back, Bachchan had recently started shooting for the second schedule. The film is being directed by Ajay Devgn and also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Angra Dhar.

On Thursday, Boman Irani celebrated his 36th anniversary with his wife Zenobia. He penned down a cute post alongside sharing a selfie with his wife and said, "It’s been 36 years buddy! This year I’d like to list some complaints..... I could do without the ‘your tea is getting cold’ every morning. Also, ‘have you eaten?’ At 1.05 pm everyday. Will list some more next year. Happy anniversary old friend. Not just to us, but the whole blessed Khandaan that you spoil, love and care for."

Talking about Mayday, the film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. It is a thriller drama in which Devgn has a pivotal role as well. The details of Bachchan's character have been kept under wraps. Devgn had earlier announced that 'Mayday' will be hitting the big screens on April 29, 2022.

On the professional front, Boman Irani will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "83", where he plays the role of India's legendary wicketkeeper-batsman Farokh Engineer. He also features in Yash Raj Films' upcoming social comedy "Jayeshbhai Jordaar".