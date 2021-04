Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PUNJABIWORLDCINEMA Bollywood actor-director Tariq Shah dies

Actor-director Tariq Shah of serial "Kadwa Sach" and film "Janam Kundali" fame expired today morning at a private hospital in Mumbai. He was facing kidney problems for the last two years and was also under dialysis. He was the husband of Shoma Anand.

(With Inputs from Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna)