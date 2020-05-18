Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHABASU Bipasha Basu turns chef for husband Karan Singh Grover amid lockdown

Actress Bipasha Basu made some burgers and mango milkshake for her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover amid lockdown. Bipasha took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of the dish she made for Karan. In the image, she wrote: "Chef Bonnie's deli Sunday special... Soybean and sweet potato burger and mango milkshake! Happy hubby!."

Karan took to Instagram, where he posed with the dishes and called Bipasha a natural. Alongside the image, he wrote: "Somebody stop me!AThank you my love! @bipashabasuA You're a natural!!! And I'm lucky...naturally!! #chefbonnie#godburger."

The pair recently celebrated their fourth marriage anniversary with friends and virtually. Bipasha took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a string of photographs and videos talking to family and friends over video call.

The couple, who worked together in the film "Alone", tied the knot in April 2015.

On the work front, the two will next be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film "Aadat".

