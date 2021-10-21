Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal's fans demand Karan Kundrra's eviction after violent task, call him 'bully'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ZALIMDUNIYAA Still of Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra from Bigg Boss 15

Getting aggressive in a task is not a new thing in Bigg Boss 15. On Wednesday, Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra got into a physical brawl where the latter was seen holding Partik by his neck and later pinning the actor on the floor. Their violent task has grabbed much limelight on social media. Pratik Sehajpal has become the top trend on Twitter with over 200k tweets. Bigg Boss 15 fans are seemingly upset with Karan's move. So much so that many are calling him a 'bully' and are demanding his eviction.

"The other instances of violence in the show were where all the contestants were involved. Today #PratikSehajpal was just snatching the papers, he wasn't even touching Karan's body. And Karan got so aggressive over that. #BiggBoss15 EVICT KARAN KUNDRRA," a user wrote on Twitter. Another said, "Dear @BiggBoss violence is NOT OK. You have the footage and it really looks like #KaranKundra has intentionally grabbed #pratiksehajpal and pinned him down violently. Zeeshan was thrown out in front of me for 10 percent of this. Please be fair set a right example."

Sharing a clip of wrestlers fighting in a ring, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee too slammed Pratik and Karan's brawl. "Seriously yaa..Whats wrong with them god knows. @BiggBoss is waiting phirse koi health issues se evict hojaye yaa hardi pasli toot jaaye. Pleading faceExploding headSaw a clip of #kundra & #Pratik is soo bad. Kya hogaya hai #kk ko," she tweeted. Here's how netizens reacted to their fight:

In the chaos that ensues, the jungle witnesses a few surprising moments! Jay Bhanushali and Pratik, who have been rivals since day one, start working together as a team. They were on a mission to not let anybody win and Pratik starts ruining the task for others. Tejasswi Prakash gets furious and yells at him, “Tu sirf yehi kar sakta hai! Dusron ko girana, yeh hi teri soch hai!” She also gets upset at Jay for supporting him, who stands his ground and even defends him! He says, “He’s not my friend but he’s right!” So rivals are working as partners, but friends are also turning into foes in this tricky jungle!