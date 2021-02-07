Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASMINBHASIN2806 Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin on Aly Goni, 'he is a one man army'

Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin said that her rumoured beau Aly Goni is a one man army and added that his game in the controversial show has been amazing as he has not been playing dirty games.

Jasmin will be seen as Aly's connection in the upcoming "Family Week" segment of the show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Talking about how Aly is playing the game, Jasmin told IANS: "His game is amazing. He is the most genuine. He is not playing any dirty clever games. He is not doing anything dirty for content, he is not riding on anybody's back."

She added: "His friendship and loyalty means a lot to him. He is a one man army and I am proud of him."

Earlier, Jasmin appreciated Aly for not making a big scene out of it and said, "I am very angry with Abhinav because he was the one who pushed Aly first. I am thankful to God that Aly controlled his anger, because he is not someone who would take it. He would have definitely given him back. I have so much appreciation for him because this show is such that you need to maintain your cool in such situations, and it's a very big achievement for Aly. He neither made a 'mudda' (issue) out of it, nor gave it back to Abhinav."

She also mentioned that Abhinav calling Aly a "bhains" (buffalo) was totally uncalled for."With Abhinav, what really upset me was when he called Aly a 'bhains'. I understand that Aly called him a 'jamura', but this word has been used so often on the show. It means someone who dances to someone else's tunes, and people have used it for me also. Abhinav could have replied back in the same way instead of speaking about his appearance," she continued.

"Just because Aly is a tall broad man doesn't mean he can be called 'bhains'. He knows that Aly is a strong independent player and that's why he said such a nasty thing about his personality. I am very upset with Abhinav for this. How can you make fun of somebody's appearance? Aly's personality is attractive and Abhinav's comment was mean," Jasmin concluded.