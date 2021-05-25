Bigg Boss 14's Jaan Kumar Sanu undergoes drastic transformation, says Eijaz Khan encouraged him

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@JAAN.KUMAR.SANU Bigg Boss 14's Jaan Kumar Sanu undergoes drastic transformation

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 fame Jaan Kumar Sanu underwent a drastic transformation in six months. The singer took to Instagram to share his latest pictures and revealed that actor Eijaz Khan, who was locked with him inside the BB house, encouraged him to get fit. Sharing a mirror selfie, Jaan said he never felt better.

He wrote, "Back in Bigg Boss, @eijazkhan E-Man made a Vest-Poster for me during a singing task, and @gauaharkhan stamped it with a cute little kiss (you can see the lipstick mark inside the heart still... I'd promised E-Man and Gauahar I'd fit into the vest one day and wear it for a concert one-day. 6 months down the line I've never felt fitter and I did what I promised."

He added, "Thank you Eijaz Bhai for harassing me and pushing me hard during those workouts in the BB house. I still have the Vest with me and I'm waiting for my first gig after lockdown. I promised and I will wear it."

Jaan Kumar Sanu has been a strong supporter of housemate Eijaz Khan. Talking about the show, he had said, "'Bigg Boss' changed my entire life and career. It gave me the much-needed boost I wanted. It helped people know there is someone called Jaan Kumar Sanu. People started loving my work and talent. People started loving me as a person, which is very heartwarming and flattering."

Jaan is the son of popular singer Kumar Sanu, who ruled the Bollywood playback scene in the nineties.