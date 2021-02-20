'Big girl' Vidya Balan strikes pose with 'The Great Khali'. See pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYA BALAN 'Big girl' Vidya Balan strikes pose with 'The Great Khali'

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has shared a picture posing with Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Dalip Singh Rana, popular as The Great Khali. "Finally the BIG GIRL looks small With @thegreatkhali!" she captioned the picture she posted on Instagram Stories. Vidya did not share details on why she met the wrestler. The actress looked beautiful in a light red suit.

Earlier, the actress spoke about all the love she got from her fans and audience. Vidya Balan finds it really precious when people appreciate her work. After making her Bollywood debut with "Parineeta" in 2005, Vidya went on to play impactful roles in films such as "Paa", "Kahaani", "The Dirty Picture", "Tumhari Sulu" and "Mission Mangal". Due to her choice of roles, she is often considered one of the actors who have changed the image of women on the Bollywood screen.

Recently, Vidya's short film on gender equality 'Natkhat' has brought India to the Oscar party after being highly acclaimed by international audiences. Vidya Balan expressed her excitement and shared a post on Instagram with a caption reading, "Natkhat is in the race for the Oscars 2021! Here is a snippet from our special film."

Previously, Balan shared the announcement on Instagram and wrote, "So so so Thrilled that our film #NATKHAT is in the RACE FOR THE #OSCARS2021 after a 2020 filled with prestigious international film festivals."

The actress was last seen in last year's digitally released film "Shakuntala Devi", tracing the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi, who was also known as the "human computer". Also featuring Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta, the film is directed by Anu Menon.