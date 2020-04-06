Ayushmann Khurrana sings 'Roobaroo' with his kids during PM Modi's #9pm9mins appeal. Seen video yet?

Ayushmann Khurrana sings a track from Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti during 9pm9pmins activity on Sunday.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Sunday extended his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s #9pm9mins appeal to show the unity in fight against COVID-19. Like other Bollywood celebrities, Ayushmann too came to his balcony along with his family to light candles. In a video shared on his Instagram story, the actor is seen singing 'Roobaroo' from Aamir Khan's 2006 film Rang De Basanti while his son Virajveer and daughter Varushka holding candles.

The PM on Friday urged people to switch off lights at 9 PM for 9 minutes on April 5 and light lamps, candles, diyas or turn on mobile phones flashlight as a gesture of solidarity. This was the second mass activity undertaken by the citizens after the nation went into lockdown. Earlier, people were asked to clap or clung utensils to express gratitude to those at the forefront of the COVID-19 fight.

Ayushmann earlier announced to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund to help combat the COVID-19 crisis across the nation. "I’m pledging my support to this noble initiative by PM @narendramodi ji. As a nation, we should all look to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund in the best of our capacity. It will help our nation to support our fellow citizens in distress," tweeted the actor.

Ayushmann and Tahira are also helping women rag-pickers hit by lockdown through a non-profit organisation. Talking to ANI about their contribution, the actor said: "Tahira and I have been associated with Gulmeher, a non-profit organization, for years and we are doing every bit possible to support these women who are absolutely distraught now".

Besides spending time with his family, Ayushmann is also channelising his inner artist with wife Tahira and kids. The actor even penned heart-melting lines amid the COVID-19 crisis. "Ab ameer ka har din ravivar ho gaya, aur gareeb hap apne somvaar ke intezaar mein. Ab ameer ka har din seh parivaar ho gaya hai, aur gareeb hao apne rozgaar ke intezaar mein," he wrote.