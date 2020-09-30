Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNKHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana's college professor pens note on his TIME 100 success

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been ruling the hearts of the people with his spectacular performances in Bollywood films. His acting as well as choice of subjects keeps him at the top of the most desirable list of the filmmakers as well as the fans. Recently, he was named as one of the most influential people by the TIME magazine list. Reacting to the same, the actor's college professor Archana R Singh expressed how incredibly proud she is to have taught him in the past. The Professor has dedicated an article titled 'What is success made of? Looking back at our own superstar Ayushmann's tenure at SCS!' aimed at her students and faculty and she has hailed Ayushmann's TIME 100 inclusion in an article.

"Most important lesson is find humility in success. I remember the time when I had taken the whole class for a study tour of Delhi and we were visiting different media organisations. We had with us the fresh winner of Roadies and I was yet unaware of his new found popularity amongst the young crowd," she wrote in the article.

"As we passed a couple of girls in the corridors of Doordarshan Kendra, I overheard one of them whispering, "Look, that's Ayushmann!" I was taken by surprise! I asked him, how do they know you? He simply flashed his dimpled smile and replied, "Ma'am, it's the show. It's very popular."," she added.

Imparting another lesson in her article, the professor further said that people must always wear their success lightly. "The second lesson here is that wear your success lightly. Even now Ayushmann always sends Teacher's Day wishes, responds to every request I make such as to promote our School's media fest, send video messages for his juniors, visit the department whenever possible, and play the guitar for us, record messages for Panjab University's Community Radio Jyotirgamaya, whatever! He has never refused," she wrote.

"This humility is his appealing quality. He is reaching for the stars but keeping his feet on the ground. This behaviour is appealing to his colleagues and some may call it good PR but I would call it Character," she added.

Ayushmann Khurrana who is a thought-leader and a youth icon was last week named as one of the most influential people in the world by TIME magazine for his social impact through cinema.

