Throwback video featuring Ayushmann Khurrana getting bullied by Raghu Ram is viral for all right reasons

Ayushmann Khurrana has reached the pinnacle of success in Indian cinema, but this gem-of-a-talent hasn't had this served on a platter. AK has struggled his way to the top, and with his immense dedication has become a force to reckon with in Bollywood.

The actor started out as a radio jockey and even participated in hit reality show, MTV Roadies. He, in fact, won the show’s second season in 2004.

Now, almost after 15 years, a throwback video of his audition tape has resurfaced on the social media.

The video shows a bespectacled Ayushmann being schooled by Raghu Ram.

"Dost banaana meri khoobi hi nahin mera pesha bhi hai [Making friends in not just my talent; it is my profession too]" he says in the video.

Raghu, at one point in the video, even bullies him for faking his happy personality.

"Aapka put on charm, aapka smile, aapka baat karne ka tareeka, it’s not you," Raghu says.

The young Ayushmann reeks of positivity in the video, and it goes to show how the talented actor found his footing in the industry.

The video left Instagram mighty impressed. A user mentioned how far Ayushmann has come in life since the show.

Actor and presented Kubbra Sait left heart emojis for Ayushmann on the post.

Ayushmann made his film debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor in 2012. He recently gave back-to-back hits with Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Article 15 and Dream Girl.

Ayushmann also won the National Award for Best Actor for Andhadhun. His future projects include Bala, Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.