Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana misses being on stage, asks 'when are we going to experience this togetherness again'

Bollywood actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana misses being on stage. The actor posted a long video clip of his stage performances as a singer on Wednesday to share his sentiment with fans on Instagram. "Miss this! When are we going to experience this togetherness again? #Giglife @ayushmannbhava." he wrote, tagging his Instagram page that features his performances of music gigs and concerts on stage. The video clip shows Ayushmann's stage performances on his hit songs and his interaction with the audience.

Thirtysix-year-old Ayushmann's Instagram flooded with comments from family and friends. Wife Tahira Kashyap and brother Aparshakti Khurana dropped heart emojis in their comments. Actress Prachee Shah Paandya resonated with his video and wrote: "That feeling of being on stage."

The multi-talented actor-singer delivered several superhit songs. After his first hit song "Paani da rang" ("Vicky Donor"), he has sung songs such as "Sadi gali" ("Nautanki Saala"), "Mere liye tum kaafi ho" ("Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan"), "Nazm nazm" ("Bareilly Ki Barfi") and "Naina da kya kasoor" ("Andhadhun").

Amid the Covid lockdown, Ayushmann Khurrana has been quite active on social media. Recently, he also shared his covid pandemic survival kit with his fans. He shared a video that showed the list of things that are a must for the 36-year-old actor that includes a journal for scribbling thoughts, his favourite sneakers and t-shirt, a novel and a warm drink for him to drink. Also COVID essentials, mask and sanitizer were musts.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared the video and captioned the same, "My essentials" and completed the same with hashtag #COVID19. Well, not just the video but also the stunning view from his balcony caught everyone's attention.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ayushmann was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo which co-featured Amitabh Bachchan. He currently has three films lined up. He will be seen in "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", "Anek" and "Doctor G".

Also Read: Unseen photos of Anushka Sharma with daughter Vamika in a stroller take internet by storm. Seen yet?

(With Inputs IANS)