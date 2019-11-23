After setting box office on fire, Ayushmann Khurrana burns the dance floor with Rajkummar Rao

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao's moves are unmissable

Rajkummar Rao joined Ayushmann Khurrana in the celebration of the success of his latest film Bala. The duo pulled off some crazy dance moves at the success bash of Amar Kaushik's Bala. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actors left everyone amazed as they took over the dance floor. When two of the best actors of Indian cinema dance, one has to stop and watch. The video of their dance soon went viral on the internet. Their electric dance performance on Kapoor & Sons' Let's Nacho was undoubtedly a treat for their fans. They later showed off their Bhangra moves on Rum & Whisky song from Ayushmann's debut movie Vicky Donor.

In the video, Ayushmann is seen sporting a dark t-shirt with his striped shirt tied to his waist. He is wearing matching striped pants. Meanwhile, Rajkummar is wearing a white sweatshirt along with dark pants. We can also see Ayushmann and Rajkummar's co-star Abhishek Banerjee in the background. While Abhishek played an important character in 2018 sleeper hit Stree, he was also seen in Bala.

Check out the video below:

''Kataai aaagg barsaa dii paaji dono ne mill kr,'' an user dropped a comment. ''Superb.. Both my favourite,'' wrote another user. ''These two are the BEST in Bollywood at the moment,'' a comment read.

On a related note, Bala is Ayushmann's seventh consecutive hit in a row. The Amar Kaushik's film opened with Rs 10.5 crore and reached Rs 100 crore mark in its third week. It stars Javed Jaffery, Abhishek Banerjee, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles. Bala is also Ayushmann’s first film to release in Saudi Arabia.

Bala revolves around a man suffering from premature balding due to which he lacks self-esteem. The film tells that self-love is the most important thing.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar's last release Made In China tanked at the box office. This movie too was produced by Dinesh Vijan.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News