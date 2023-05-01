Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KLRAHUL Athiya Shetty is a big-time LSG supporter, here’s the proof!

Athiya Shetty has been by KL Rahul's side since the start of the IPL 2023 season. While the actress was not present for the first few matches of KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants, she did not miss the chance to cheer on her cricketer-husband in recent matches. She recently expressed her support for the batsman's squad.

Athiya and KL Rahul snatched some time before the Lucknow Super Giants' match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow to enjoy a 'Soulful Sunday' together in the City of Nawabs. The couple resorted to their separate social media accounts to share photos from their hotel stay.

KL uploaded a photo of the actress's face with a closer look. In the photo, she is smiling and wearing a grey baseball cap with the words "Lucknow Super Giants" printed on it. Athiya also uploaded a shot in which KL can be seen walking about the hotel grounds. She captioned the photo on her Instagram account, "Sundays with this one." Look at the pictures below:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dated each other for more than four years before tying the knot. They got married on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's sprawling Khandala farmhouse. The lavish affair was attended by their close friends and family members.

