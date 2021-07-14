Follow us on Image Source : IG/SHRIYA PILGAONKAR, JUSTINNARAYAN As MasterChef Australia comes to an end, Shriya Pilgaonkar has ‘withdrawal symptoms’

MasterChef has been one of the most popular cooking competitions in the world. Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar is facing ‘withdrawal symptoms’ as last night, MasterChef Australia Season 13 came to an end. Indian-origin Justin Narayan clinched the trophy after defeating other two finalists, Kishwar Chowdhury and Pete Campbell.

Shriya mentioned how the show gave her so much joy and it was really refreshing for her. The actress took to her official Twitter account and shared, "Already having @masterchefau withdrawal symptoms. This show has given me such joy. The overall vibe & energy of the contestants & judges is so refreshing & they genuinely root for each other.Going to miss watching it and then ordering random things to eat. #MasterChefAU #fan."

Take a look:

After the win, Justin Narayan took to his Instagram account and thanked everyone for supporting him. He shared a string of pictures from the finale episode and wrote, "Find people that believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you will surprise yourself. Whoever's reading this I love you."

Indian food has found a hot spot in international cooking shows such as "MasterChef". The latest season also featured another Indian contestant Depinder Chhibber. Depinder had also earned praise from judges Andy Allen, Jock Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong after she presented her dishes such as kadai paneer, cholle, tandoori chicken, naan, lassi and chicken biryani.

Also read: Indian-origin Justin Narayan wins MasterChef Australia Season 13, takes home Rs1.8 cr

"I think Indian dishes have always been super prevalent on MasterChef but I think this year you've got two superstars like Depinder and (Bangladesh origin) Kishwar, who time after time are smashing challenges and they're bringing complex Indian dishes and Indian curries that are just perfect," said one of the judges, Andrew Peter Allen.