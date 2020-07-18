Arjun Rampal introduces son Arik to the world on Instagram

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN RAMPAL Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella gave birth to Arik on July 18.

Actor Arjun Rampal used Instagram to share the first pictures of his son Arik with the world on the boys first birthday. After keeping his son's face hidden while posting on social media for an entire year, Arjun celebrated his little one's first birthday with his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades by introducing him in the virtual world. "On Arik's first birthday, it's time to share his love with my insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday my boy," Arjun posted on Instagram.

Arjun shared collages of Arik's solo pictures with the family including Myra and Mahikaa, his daughters from ex-wife Mehr Jesia.

In another post, the actor shared a video of Arik, which was edited by his daughter, Mahikaa.

He captioned the post: "My babies... thank you my super talented @mahikaarampal for this lovely video. #happybirthdayArik."

In April last year, Arjun confirmed that Gabriella and he were expecting their first child together. Gabriella gave birth to Arik on July 18.

Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.

