Arjun Kapoor bids emotional adieu to Bill Withers

With heavy hearts, actor Arjun Kapoor paid his last respect to the legendary singer Bill Withers, who died a few days ago. "RIP Bill Withers, 'Ain't no sunshine' remains one of my favourite songs since I can remember...I have heard many versions and gotten emotional many times also."Thank you Bill Withers for a gem. RIP," Arjun wrote on Instagram Story on Sunday.

Along with it, he posted a collage of pictures of Withers.

Withers passed away at the age of 81 on Friday of heart complications, according to a statement issued by his family.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones," read the statement.

Withers was an influential voice that inspired an entire generation of soul, RnB, blues and funk singing with hits such as "Lovely day", "Ain't no sunshine", and "Lean on me" among numerous others.

