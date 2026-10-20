CM Yogi attends Dussehra celebrations in Gorakhpur, says 'if nation exists, dharma exists'

Gorakhpur:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (October 20) attended Dussehra celebrations at the Ramlila ground in Gorakhpur and said those attempting to divide society along caste, regional, and linguistic lines were working to weaken the country.

'Those who seek to divide society are inspired by Ravana'

Addressing the gathering during the Vijayadashami celebrations organised under the aegis of the Shri Gorakhnath Temple, CM Yogi said Ramlila performances in villages continued to promote equality and social harmony.

"Those who seek to divide and fragment society are inspired by the same nocturnal demon Ravana. Because Ravana too sought to shatter unity. When they want to weaken the nation by fracturing society's unity in the name of caste, region, or language, in reality, the soul of Ravana has entered them, and the soul of Ravana is inspiring them to weaken India," he said.

The Chief Minister said India's strength was linked to the protection of its cultural and religious heritage. He alleged that when the country was weak, sacred sites such as Ram Janmabhoomi, Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Kashi Vishwanath temple faced humiliation, while the dignity of women was also undermined.

"When India is weakened, Ram Janmabhoomi and Krishna Janmabhoomi are humiliated, and the dignity of women is torn apart. But when India is strong, it succeeds in reclaiming the dignity that was shattered 500 years ago, and a grand Ram temple is constructed in Ayodhya," he said.

CM Yogi targets critics over Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also criticised those allegedly spreading misinformation about Ayodhya and the Ram temple, questioning how people who wanted to weaken India could accept the grand Deepotsav celebrations and the construction of the temple ahead of schedule.

He alleged that some of those criticising Ayodhya had not even visited the city to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. Referring to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, he also questioned why people who had allegedly supported action against Ram devotees in the past were now chanting Lord Ram's name.

"Even Kalanemi used to chant 'Ram-Ram'. Like Bajrang Bali, you too should have the ability to distinguish between right and wrong," he said, referring to the demon in the Ramayana who attempted to obstruct Hanuman's mission to obtain the Sanjeevani herb for Lakshman.

'If nation exists, dharma exists'

In his address, the Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of national security and religious harmony, saying that the security of individuals and communities depended on the security of the country.

"Remember this: if the nation exists, then 'Dharma' (righteousness/faith) exists; and if 'Dharma' exists, then we all exist. No individual, no society, no caste, and no community can be secure unless India itself is secure," he said.

"As long as 'Sanatan' (the eternal tradition) is not secure, no one is secure. Anyone who harbors a misconception about this should look at the state of the world," he added.

He said India, under the umbrella of Sanatan traditions, provided security and opportunities for prosperity to people belonging to different castes, sects, beliefs and religions without discrimination.

"Across the globe, Muslims are fighting among themselves—there are conflicts between Shias and Sunnis. Communists are fighting Communists, and Christians are fighting Christians. Where they are not fighting among themselves, there is conflict between Islam and Christianity, and between Communism and Christianity. Communists are also fighting against everyone else; there is constant internal strife. India alone, under the protective umbrella of 'Sanatan', provides security to every caste, sect, belief, and religion. It guides them all toward prosperity without any discrimination. This is the essence of the tradition of India’s sages: "May all be happy; may all be free from illness," said CM Yogi.

Ravan's ten heads symbolised ten evils

He also said that forces within and outside India were spreading "malicious propaganda" against the country and Ayodhya because they were uncomfortable with India's unity and strength.

The Chief Minister said Durga Puja celebrations were being held at around 45,000 locations across Uttar Pradesh, with Ramlila performances taking place at a similar number of venues.

Claiming that these events were largely organised without government assistance, he cited them as an example of the vibrancy of Indian society.

Drawing a parallel with the effigy of Ravana burnt during Dussehra, the Chief Minister said the demon king's ten heads symbolised ten evils: adharma (unrighteousness), asatya (untruth), anyay (injustice), atyachar (oppression), amaryada (indiscipline), bhrashtachar (corruption), durachar (misconduct), bhram (illusion), dushprachar (malicious propaganda) and nasha (addiction).

Describing Vijayadashami as a festival that brought the country together, CM Yogi said Ramlila performances depicted characters from the Ramayana and conveyed a message of equality and social harmony.

He also recalled the birth of Lord Ram in Ayodhya as the son of King Dasharatha, describing his life and conduct as an enduring example of the fight against injustice, oppression and unrighteousness.

The Chief Minister said several civilisations and cultures had disappeared after being destroyed by oppressive forces, but the ideals of Lord Ram continued to remain relevant across generations.

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