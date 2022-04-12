Are Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt really getting married? Pics of actors & their parents from shooting surface

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMTHEBESTEST_; YOGEN SHAH Is Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding really happening?

If you haven't been able to block the Internet, smash your TV screens or avoid glances at newspapers, you probably know that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married. There has been, however, no official confirmation on the wedding date so far from both the families. Several reports claim that the Bollywood celebrities will get married this week and preparations at their houses too indicate the same. But, the latest photos of the Ranbir and Alia and their parents Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt give no hints of a wedding. In fact, each one of them is busy shooting for their respective projects casually digging all questions related to the impending wedding.

On Monday, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt were spotted at different locations and all were seen busy with their professional commitments.

As for Alia Bhatt, photos of the actress from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani have gone viral on social media. In the photos, she is seen wearing a black lehenga and along with her are Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Also read | Alia Bhatt has always been sure that Ranbir Kapoor is the one & this video is proof | EXCLUSIVE

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMTHEBESTEST_ Viral photo of Alia Bhatt on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen in Bandra. He also greeted the paparazzi following him by waving at them and showing a thumbs up sign.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Bandra on Tuesday

While Neetu was spotted on the sets of Dance Deewane Junior prepping up for her television debut, Mahesh Bhatt was seen outside The Kapil Sharma Show sets with Vinay Bhardwaj and Director Suharita Sen Gupta. They were there to promote their show Pehchaan.

Also read | Neetu Kapoor dances her heart out to Khullam Khulla as fans wonder when is Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhaat's wedding

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Neetu Kapoor spotted at Dance Deewane Junior set on Tuesday

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Mahesh Bhatt spotted at Kapil Sharma Show set on Tuesday

If media reports are to be believed the couple will be tying the knot in the next few days, however, watching the actors and their family members busy with work commitments raise questions. Are Ranbir and Alia really getting married or is it just another rumour out of thin air.

Also read | Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor postpone their wedding?

While these celebrities are busy shooting, their houses are decked up in full spirits of a wedding. RK Studio and Krishna Raj House and other houses of Bhatts and Kapoors in Mumbai are all decked up with glittering lights. Also, to avoid media frenzy huge curtains have been put up. Security has been tight and caterers and packages from designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee are seen arriving at their homes.

Also read | Ranbir-Alia wedding: Decors arrive at Ranbir's Bandra home; couple chooses pastel theme for nuptials

Also read | Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Decked up RK House gives assuring signs about nuptials | PICS

Image Source : YOGEN SHAN Krishna Raj Bungalow lit up

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Decked up bungalow ahead of Alia Ranbir's rumoured wedding

Well, only an official confirmation or statement -- denying or announcing -- their wedding could put speculations to rest.