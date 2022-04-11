Alia Bhatt has always been sure that Ranbir Kapoor is the one & this video is proof | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/R_A_N_L_I_A Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

It came as a rather scandalous statement when Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt said that she's "already married to Ranbir Kapoor" before she added "in my head" to her statement. While this was neither the first time that Alia spoke about her love for Ranbir nor the debut season of wedding speculations soaring high. However, the mere mention of the wedding from the actress herself got eyes and ears hooked to news pieces.

At the time when Alia was promoting her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi', we spoke to her about the statement and asked the actress what gives her confidence in this relationship. Unfazed and holding an unwavering view, the actress had an assertive take on the matter. While she said, she wasn't prepared to explain it, it appeared she always knew Ranbir is the one.

"I don't think we should probe too much into this (Alia's wedding to Ranbir)," she told India TV, adding, "People keep asking me when are we getting married, in terms of emotions, it is not important, what is more important (to me) is that I'm already married to him in my head."

Later, in the interaction, when asked what is the first thing that comes to her mind when she hears Ranbir's name. Her answer was both securing and contended. With a little thinking, she said "happy place" which was followed by a gleeful smile. You can watch the video here:

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for four years now. The duo met while shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra and sparks flew between them instantly. A lot has happened since then. Not only the two actors have grown in their professional space but they have seen major ups and downs together. As the pandemic hit us like a bolt from the blue, it was a very difficult moment when Ranbir lost his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Alia was seen close by his side as a pillar of strength.

Now, years later, everybody waits to hear a wedding date, but the couple has decided to make it a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.

It is believed, Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot this week, most probably on April 14 and then on April 17, they will host a grand reception for the members of B-Town. As everybody waits for an announcement, the decked up RK House, which is the supposed wedding venue of the couple is giving all some assuring signs about happy nuptials.