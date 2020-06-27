Image Source : INSTAGRAM/APARSHAKTI KHURANA Aparshakti Khurana shows how romantic scenes will be shot in the new normal era

Actor Aparshakti Khurana has a great sense of humour, and his latest Instagram post is a proof of the fact. Aparshakti, who will be seen in his first act as a solo hero opposite Pranutan in "Helmet", has shared a still from the film on social media. In the image, we can see both the actors lying on bed and looking into each other's eyes. Now, here comes the twist.

Aparshakti edited the still and added face shields on his and Pranutan's faces! "It's good that #HelmetTheMovie was shot in the pre-pandemic period! Otherwise in today's times, we'd need 'protection' for shooting such scenes," he quipped.

"Hello! Protection matlab mask... aap log bhi kya sochne lag gaye! Sabhi #helmet same nahi hote," Aparshakti joked.

Aparshakti is currently spending time with his family in Chandigarh. Amid the lockdown, he treated his fans with his singing skills. He collaborated with Millind Gaba and King Kaazi for the song "Teri yaari".

Asked how singing happened to him, Aparshakti shared: "Music has always been an integral part of my life. Even when I was growing up my father used to play flute. I used to play guitar and bhaiya used to play harmonium. But acting has always been on the forefront."

Apart from going back to shoot, "running in an open football field" is the first thing that actor Aparshakti Khurana would like to do once the nationwide lockdown is lifted.

"I have many things to do after the lockdown. Going back to the set would be the first and most important thing, but apart from work, I would love to run in an open football field and breath under the sky. Also, I would love to meet my brother, Ayushmann Khurrana's children, Virajveer and Varushka," Aparshakti told IANS.

