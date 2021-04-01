Anushka Sharma is a busy bee as she returns to work, see pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma is a busy bee as she returns to work

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has bounced back to work after delivering her baby girl Vamika on January 11. The actress has been away from the big screen after her 2018 film Zero and fans have been eagerly waiting for her next project. While Anushka did not disclose any details about her upcoming stint, she shared a monochrome picture on Instagram, giving a glimpse of her vanity van as she returns to work.

Earlier this week, Anushka Sharma was spotted stepping out from her vanity van after she returned to work. Her pictures went viral in no time as she looked fit, flaunting her post-pregnancy glow. Dressed in flared denim jeans and a white quarter sleeve top, Anushka looked ravishing.

Also, an old video of Anushka Sharma went viral on the internet after she returned to work. The video is from Simi Garewal's popular talk show 'Simi Garewal Selects India's Most Desirable' in which Anushka had opened up about her plans to get married and work after her marriage. In the video, she can be heard saying, "I want to be married. I want to have kids. And, when I'm married I probably don't want to be working." The actress claimed that marriage is very important in her life.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their daughter on January 11, 2021 and named her Vamika.