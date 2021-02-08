Anushka Sharma expresses grief over loss caused by Uttarakhand glacier burst

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma expresses grief over loss caused by the Uttarakhand glacier burst

A glacier burst in Reni village of Chamoli in Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand on Sunday caused a flash flood endangering the life of people living near the river bank. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma joined other celebrities in praying for those affected by the Uttarakhand glacier burst by expressing her condolences for the families of the victims on social media.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor took to her social media handle on Monday and shared an Instagram story expressing her sincere condolences to the families of the victims. In her post, she shared a story of a news article and wrote, "My prayers for the safety of all those who are affected by flash floods at Uttarakhand. Heartbroken to see the loss caused by it! Sincere condolences to the families of the victims."

Earlier Bollywood celebrities including actors Kartik Aaryan, Raj Babbar, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and several others also expressed grief through social media.

A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. Over 200 people are feared missing following the glacier burst, which led to heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers.

- With ANI inputs