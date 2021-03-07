Image Source : SCREENGRAB INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher parties with children on his birthday

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher began his 66th birthday in style by having a breakfast party with children around his neighbourhood, who he calls his best friends. The actor shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen dancing with the children in his apartment on Sunday morning. "What can be better than spending my birthday morning having breakfast with my best friends #Kohinoor #Bharati #Rahul #Sakshi #Divya #Darshana #Yogesh and #Aaryk!! We made each other extremely happy! #PaariHoRahiHai #Children #StreetsOfMumbai #HappyBirthday," Anupam Kher captioned the video keeping up with Bollywood's latest addiction to the "Pawri ho rahi hai" mashup.

Friends and colleagues from the industry took to social media to wish the actor on his birthday. "Hello Shimla Boy @AnupamPKher. Getting much younger this year & it reflects on me too. The shine and glow of beautiful journey on ur face as an a human being and as an actor is inspiring. Wishing u a Happy Birthday. Keep in embracing child in u. Lv always," wrote Satish Kaushik.

"Happy Birthday @AnupamPKher sir, May Lord Ganesh Always bless you with Peace, Happiness & Good health. Stay Blessed," tweeted Madhur Bhandarkar.

"Wish you a very Happy Birthday dear Anupam," shared Soni Razdan.

Ranvir Shorey tweeted: "@AnupamPKher Happy Birthday, Sir! Thank you for inspiring so many of us! Shine on!"

"Many happy returns of the day @AnupamPKher Privileged to having known you deeply for most of my life in Mumbai. It's been awesome. Keep shining. Keep inspiring. Keep smiling," shared Vivek Agnihotri.