Anupam Kher and 'The Kashmir Files' unit have New Year's Eve bash at work

Anupam Kher and 'The Kashmir Files' unit have a New Year's Eve bash at work

Anupam Kher and the unit of the upcoming film The Kashmir Files celebrated on New Year's Eve with a midnight party on the set of the film in the hills of Uttarakhand. It was the last day of Kher's schedule, so the party also marked his shooting wrap. "We have been working in very difficult terrain and very difficult situations in very extreme cold weather for the last month. A lot of people were getting hurt, Mithun (Chakraborty) da fell sick and I also fractured my ligament," said the film's director Vivek Agnihotri.

"People were extremely tired but on New Year's Eve we decided to celebrate while we were shooting. We had a social bubble party that was also the wrap of Mr. Anupam Kher, so it became like a double bonanza. Like disciplined soldiers we just met and had good dinner on the terrace with a bonfire, and at 12 o'clock after wishing everyone we just left. We had to report for the shoot the next day at 5am," Agnihotri added.

On returning to Mumbai, Kher tweeted: "As I travelled back to Mumbai after the shoot of #KashmirFiles, it is time to say #JaiHo to the #KashmiriPandit community of #Uttarakhand. They were a force to reckon with. Their personal stories of #Exodus were heartbreaking but their emotional support was heartwarming! "

The Kashmir Files featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar and Arpan Tiwari is expected to release by the end of the year.