Anup Jalota shares interesting photo with Arun Govil aka Ram from Ramayan

Famous singer and Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota keeps making headlines for his pictures and videos. His songs and Urdu poems attract a lot of audiences. On Friday, the music composer took to his social media to share an interesting picture with TV actor Arun Govil. Govil is immensely popular for playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. His popularity increased many folds as Ramayan made a comeback on TV during the lockdown.

Sharing the picture, Anup Jalota tweeted, "It was lovely meeting Arun Govil (Ram of the famous serial “Ramayan” fame)..........Had a good discussion with him today on his new venture" In the photo, the two actors can be seen deep in discussion.

Other than being a sensational singer, Anup Jalota has stepped into acting as well. His latest film Satya Sai Baba, a biopic of the late godman Satya Sai Baba, has released in theaters all over India today (January 29). The film starring Anup Jalota in the title role opened in four languages.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Jalota had spoken about knowing the godman personally. Speaking on Wednesday about the release of the film, he opened up on the subject once again.

"I met Satya Sai Baba for the first time 55 years ago. I was only 12 when I met him in Lucknow, and at that time he heard me and my father's bhajans and blessed us. Since then, I was in touch with Baba. I visited his ashram in Puttaparthi several times to meet him. I had also met him in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Ooty. I think I have been able to do justice to this role because I knew him well. I am one of his followers, so I knew how he used to sit, walk, talk and interact with his followers, because I have seen him doing that all these years," he said.

Satya Sai Baba was a guru and philanthropist, born into a Telugu-speaking Bhatraju family. At the age of 14, he claimed that he was the reincarnation of Shirdi Sai Baba, and left his home in order to serve society. He died in April 2001 at the age of 84.