Antim: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's daunting rivalry in FIRST poster leaves fans intrigued

Salman Khan shares first look poster of Antim

After much anticipation, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday treated fans with an exciting poster of his upcoming film Antim. Sharing his and Ayush Sharma's look from the film, the actor wrote, "बुराई के अंत की शुरुआत. गणपति बप्पा मोरया #Antim #AayushSharma @MahimaMakwana_ @manjrekarmahesh @SKFilmsOfficial @ZeeMusicCompany."

The first poster of the film depicts the daunting rivalry of the dreaded gangster Aayush Sharma and the fierce cop Salman Khan. In the poster, Salman Khan can be seen wearing a turban on one side while actor Ayush Sharma is in a rogue look on the other side.

The intense poster depicts the epic clash between the two leading men highlighting the plot of the movie revolving around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies. As a two-hero film, Antim brings the two strong, powerful protagonists from entirely two divergent worlds in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale.

Earlier, the first look of the film surprised the audience across quarters with the remarkable transformation of Aayush from a lean, lovable Gujarati guy-next-door in LoveYatri to the menacing, robust gangster in Antim: The Final Truth.

Sharing screen for the first time with Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma garnered immense appreciation for his strong avatar in the first look standing his own even though sharing the screen space with Superstar like Salman Khan, despite Antim being his second film.

Presented by Salman Khan Films, Antim is produced by Salma Khan and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.