Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MOHANLAL, PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN Mammootty turns 70: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran & others heartfelt birthday wishes for megastar

Kerala's most popular icon, superstar Mammootty turns 70 today, on September 7. The megastar has been receiving immense love and best wishes from his fans and friends from the industry. Actors like Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas and Jayasurya penned heartfelt birthday notes for him on social media.

Sharing a major throwback photo Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, "I don’t have a better photo..coz we always forget to take one on those biriyani and black tea afternoons. And more than anything else, thank you for Chaalu and Surmi chechi! Happy birthday Ikka!"

Mohanlal shared a video to wish the actor.

Actor Nivin Paul shared CDP as he wished him on his 70th birthday.

Sound designer Resul Pookutty tweeted, "Easily one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema @mammukka Happy Birthday. I’m happy and proud that I live and work in the same industry as you and at the same time as you…May almighty shower you with His choicest blessings…"

Tovino shared an adorable photo of megastar holding his son in arms as he wished, 'Happy Birthday Mammukka!'

Jayasurya shared a video on Twitter wishing Mammootty a very happy birthday.

Mammootty, more popularly known as Mammukka completed 50 years in the industry last month. He has done over 400 films in Malayalam and other South Indian languages besides in English and Hindi. The "living legend" has won three National Film Awards for Best Actor, seven Kerala State Film Awards and 13 Filmfare Awards South.

In 1998, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri for his contributions to the art.

On the work front, Mammootty has wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited film, Bheeshma Parvam. He also has movies like Puzhu and CBI 5 and Bilal in the kitty.