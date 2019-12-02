Good Newwz actress Anjana Sukhani reveals the reason behind her absence from films

Anjana Sukhani will be making her comeback with Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz

Anjana Sukhani will soon be returning to the silver screen after her 2-year sabbatical. Anjana who will be seen Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz was last seen in 2017 release Coffee with D. Now, the actress has spoken about the reason behind her absence from films. In an interview, the actress revealed that her sabbatical from films came after she was diagnosed with depression. Anjana had to deal with two back to back deaths in the family and she went into depression while dealing with the tragedies.

“My maasi was not married, so I was with her in the hospital all the time, including during the chemotherapy sessions. The pain and suffering she went through in that one year changed a lot of things in me,” she told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.

Talking about her battle with depression, Anjana talked about she broke down in front of her therapist on the first day of her treatment for clinical depression. She said, “On the first day, I don’t think my therapist even spoke a word; all I remember is blurting out my feelings in tears. Sometimes, it’s easier to confide in strangers who won’t judge you. The treatment went on for four months and though once in a while, I still have a low day, but I am mostly happy now,”

Before making her debut in Bollywood, Anjana was seen in a popular chocolate brand's ad. In her career as an actress in films, Anjana has features in films like Salaam-E-Ishq and Golmaal Returns.

Apart from Good Newwz, she will also feature in John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga which will be directed by Sanjay Gupta.

