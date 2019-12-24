Image Source : INSTAGRAM When Anil Kapoor in Aap Ki Adalat revealed he tried to impress Madhuri Dixit during Beta shoot

Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 63rd birthday today. The actor has been winning hearts of the viewers with his ‘jhakkass’ personality. From action, comedy to romance, Anil Kapoor has worked in many films in which he has stolen the limelight completely. Many of his films are with dancing queen of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit. Their jodi has always been praised by the fans and they enjoy a huge fan base. They also share a great bond off screen as they depict on the big screen. When Anil Kapoor graced India TV’s Aap Ki Adalat, he narrated about the time when he used to impress Madhuri during the shoot of their film Beta.

During the show, India TV editor-in-chief and chairman Rajat Sharma asked Anil Kapoor about a scene in which he had to tie himself with a swing and make it go round. While he had to do the shot once for the scene, Anil Kapoor continued doing it many times. Anil Kapoor responded to this and revealed that he wasn’t doing it for the scene but to impress Madhuri Dixit who was present there. Watch the video here-

The actor also reveals that there was a time when he was planning to take a long break from films but megastar Amitabh Bachchan advised him not to. "I always look up to Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Kamal Hassan, who are great actors. Amit ji took a five-year break after doing 'Khuda Gawaah'. He had gone to New York to live a normal life. I had gone there while shooting for 'Armaan'. I met and told him, I too was tired after working for 25 years in films, and wanted a break. Amit ji told me never commit such a mistake in life. Never take a break (from films). I went back and immediately signed two new films. I have never taken a break in my 38-year-long career."

On the workfront, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the film Double Dhamaal. He is soon to be seen in Malang with Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

