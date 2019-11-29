Ananya Panday reveals she used be in background, Suhana Khan bagged lead roles in school plays

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan

Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya Panday and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, are known to be very good friends. the two have been schoolmates and before Suhana left for the US to study filmmaking, both were often spotted together. Ananya is currently who is currently busy with her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, spoke about her admiration for Suhana Khan. Speaking to Mid-Day Ananya Panday revealed that during school plays Suhana used to get main lead roles in plays while she used to be this thing moving in the background.

"Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays, and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana." she adds

Suhana recently made her acting debut with a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. Suhana was applauded for her performance in the short film. The film captured a young couple’s relationship.

While this is Suhana's first performance in front of the camera, she had earlier played the character of Juliet in a theatrical adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo And Juliet.

Ananya Panday’s Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar is ready for release on December 6, 2019, and the actress already has projects lined up. She will next be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. The film will be a remake of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Telugu film Taxiwala.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News