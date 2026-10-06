Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 200 crore as The Vvaan slows down; checkout Verity, Digger box office report

The Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 has been making waves at the box office since its release. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra's film The Vvaan has also been running in theatres for the past few days. Here is a look at the box office collections of both films this Tuesday.

Several major films are currently vying for dominance at the box office. Drishyam 3, released on October 2, has made a strong impact. Let’s also see how The Vvaan is faring.

Drishyam 3 crosses the Rs 200 crore mark

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 got off to a strong start at the box office and performed well over the weekend. The film collected Rs 62 crore on day one, Rs 53.50 crore on day two, Rs 61 crore on day three and Rs 21 crore on day four. The film has continued to perform strongly since its release. As of the time of writing this report on Tuesday, it has earned Rs 12.47 crore. This brings its total collection to Rs 209.97 crore. It has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in just five days.

The Vvaan sees a drop in earnings

The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, was released in cinemas on September 25. It has been 12 days since the film's release. The film's earnings have slowed down significantly and it is now earning in lakhs. As of the time of writing this report on Tuesday, it has earned Rs 93 lakh, taking its total collection to Rs 63.98 crore.

Verity records Rs 5.53 crore in four days

Verity has recorded a total India net collection of Rs 5.53 crore in four days, according to Sacnilk. The film collected Rs 1.89 crore on day one, followed by Rs 1.61 crore on day two and Rs 1.58 crore on day three. Its earnings dropped to Rs 45 lakh on day four, taking its India gross collection to Rs 6.32 crore.

Digger crosses Rs 1.5 crore in four days

Digger has collected Rs 1.69 crore in India net earnings after four days in theatres. As per Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 65 lakh and earned Rs 45 lakh each on its second and third days. Its day-four collection stood at Rs 14 lakh, taking its India gross total to Rs 1.96 crore.

Competition from other films

Both films were released recently. South Indian star Nani's film The Paradise was also released alongside them and is currently performing well at the box office. The film has grossed a total of Rs 116.95 crore in 13 days. Additionally, films such as Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie are also holding their ground in theatres.

The box office figures for these films could see a further increase by late tonight.

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Box office [October 5, 2026]: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 nears Rs 200 crore in India, The Vvaan struggles