Amitabh Bachchan takes a trip down memory lane, shares throwback picture 

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's social media is a sheer delight. When the 77-year-old actor is not busy shooting for films, he keeps his fans entertained with his posts and how. On Tuesday, the Badla actor took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of himself. Posting a monochrome picture on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Once upon a time in .. ?!NAAAH .. no year to be given .. perhaps .. none of today’s young film generation stars’ parents had even been conceived by then Damn , I’m old !! Aaarrggh|.

Amitabh Bachchan surely struck gold in his photo archive and shared a throwback picture during the quarantine period. Take a look:

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has done what philosophers, optimists, musicians and geniuses could not do, said Big B recently The global pandemic has brought everyone on one platform, successfully creating 'one world'.

"Philosophers , purists , optimists , meditative geniuses , creators, musicians , educator of life lessons.. all spoke of 'One World' in multiple discourses over multiple years .. failed they did.. it took 19 , CoVid 19, to bring them together on one platform .. BRAVO !" wrote Big B in his blog.

T 3476 - A fancy dress birthday party for Abhishek in his very early years .. dress theme 'SUPERMAN' ..

काश की वास्तव में हम superman बन कर इस सभयंकर महामारी Corona Virus को सदा के लिए नष्ट कर सकते !! pic.twitter.com/DvT90WYs6f — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 20, 2020

Big B also shared how he is taking prevention against the rapidly spreading pandemic and has also advised his staff to remain cleansed.

"Soap washed the hands.. soap washed the face.. swiped the keys clean.. advised the staff repeatedly to remain cleansed.. stopped the Western hand shake greeting.. kept a slight distance with all.. mobile included.. turn every page every platform and hear just one word.. CoroNa 19," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Bollywood box office has been badly affected in the current scenario. While upcoming releases have been indefinitely postponed with most cinema halls being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the business of Tiger Shroff's "Baaghi 3" and Irrfan's "Angrezi Medium" is facing a tough challenge.

