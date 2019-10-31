Thursday, October 31, 2019
     
Amitabh Bachchan skips Sharjah Book Fair due to poor health

Announcing the news, a statement from the book fair's management read that Amitabh Bachchan was "unable to fulfil his scheduled attendance at the book fair on October 30 at 5 p.m., owing to health issues, which make him unfit to undertake overseas travel".

New Delhi Published on: October 31, 2019 12:50 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan could not grace the Sharjah Book Fair this year owing to health issues. The Bachchan fans in the UAE who were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their star, were left disheartened.

The statement also mentioned about the Bollywood veteran's ailing health and his hospitalisation in Mumbai earlier this month due to a liver problem.

Informing that the Bollywood actor is sad for being unable to attend the event, the statement further read: "Bachchan sent his regards to the millions of fans who were eagerly anticipating to hear from him, in person, at the book fair. He expressed profound dismay for missing this opportunity to meet and address them."

Meanwhile, Big B had family time during Diwali in Mumbai and shared celebration pictures on social media. He also took to his blog to express his gratitude to millions of fans for their love and wishes on the festive occasions of Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

