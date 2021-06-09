Amitabh Bachchan shares an update on his Covid relief work, posts interesting fanmade posters

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares interesting fanmade posters

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. He loves to interact with his fans and shares old moments from his memory book in throwback posts. During these tough times of Covid, the superstar has also been helping those in need with oxygen cylinders, beds and other things. Sharing updates about his work for the betterment of those that are in need, Amitabh Bachchan in his blog wrote, "The Oxygen Concentrators ordered from overseas have arrived and almost 50 of them have been distributed out to Hospitals that look after patients free of cost .. some of it shall be going tomorrow to the Care Centre we opened at Rithambara School, which we initiated with a 25 bed facility, and hope to add another 50 beds to it."

He added, "Almost 150 oxygen concentrators that were designated for the Gurudwaara facility in Delhi , and that I had managed to import from Poland, have already been cleared and are in operation at the facility, and this is most heartening. 5 Ventilators , of the 20 other ordered - an equipment that has had great difficulty in procuring - have arrived and we are sending them to some of the prominent Hospitals that do exemplary work in treating the very poor and needy .. each drop counts and all of us are dedicated in doing our best .. though huge amounts of the necessary needs are in position or in manufacturing and shall soon make it feasible for our needs .. private manufacturers are in the midst of producing the required Vaccines in the multiple crores / millions, and all of us are taking personal interest in seeing that our own private facilities as also the Manufacturing facilities in their factories are vaccinating all the employees, to get the numbers adding on each hour."

Impressed with fanmade posters of him wearing masks, Big B on Tuesday shared pictures and asked people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. While he struggled with sharing the complete picture on Instagram, he wrote, "mask pehne rehna bhai ..please (Keep wearing the mask please)"

At first, Big B shared the original picture and then posted the edited fanmade version. He wrote, "Ye original tha ...phir hamare jo Ef hain unhone isko leke ek aur banaye tasveer .. vo daal raha hon iske baad."

He captioned another picture saying, "ye rahi vo tasveer YAAR FACE CHUP GAYA HAI , HOW TO REDUCE SIZE TO SHOW FACE .. ANYWAY .. iske kuch samajh mein nahin aaya ki kya hai ye , except ki mask pehne rehna zaroori hai .. even though some relaxations in lockdown have been announced .. other wise ye jo blue colour wala Spider-Man ya jo bhi hai , uski tarah latakte rahenge!!"

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan recently announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone starrer 'The Intern'. The superstar will be taking the place of Rishi Kapoor who was earlier supposed to play the role. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Apart from this, he will be seen in Rumi Jafry's psychological suspense drama Chehre, which also stars actor Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. BIG B has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline.