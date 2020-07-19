Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan salutes Covid-19 warriors, dedicates beautiful poem

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya have been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 since a week, expressed his gratitude towards the Covid-19 warriors by dedicating a beautiful poem.

Big B shared an extract from a poem written by his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. "Main hoon unke saath, khadi jo seedhi rakhte apni reed. Kabhi nahi jo taj sakte hai apna nyayochit adhikaar, kabhi nahi jo seh sakte hai sheesh nawakar atyachaar, ek akele ho ya unke saath khadi ho bhari bheed; main hoon unke saath khadi jo seedhi rakhte apni reedh (I stand with those who keep their spine straight at all times. Those who never stop fighting for their rights, those who never tolerate atrocities with their heads down, whether they are alone or there is a large group with them, I stand with those who keep their spine straight at all times),” he wrote on Instagram dedicating it to those who ‘protect us’.

Earlier in the day, the 77-year-old actor thanked everyone for showering prayers or the family. Big B shared a picture of the four waving at fans from their Mumbai residence. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands.. in gratitude and thanks !"

Amitabh Bachchan has been reflecting back on his life, decisions and the consequences of his decisions, as he recovers from the novel coronavirus in the Covid ward of a hospital here.

In an earlier blog post, Big B had shared a few lines by his father, late poet Harivanshrai Bachchan, and mentioned how all the time that he has on his hands right now has led him to reflect on his past decisions.

"In the rush of life, when did I ever get the time to, to sit somewhere, for a while and to think .. that what I did, what I said and what I believed in .. what was good in that and what bad ..now I get the time," he had written.

".. and in these moments doth the mind trace back events words, incidents as vividly as one can ever imagine .. distinct, precise, specific and with the clarity of its occurrence .. and you wonder .. wonder what transpired as a result of it .. and you wonder whether it should or could have been done differently ... but wonder as much you may .. fated decisions remain fated

