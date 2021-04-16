Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan remembers his first live performance at Madison Square Garden in latest post

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. He has actively been sharing throwback pictures, day after day. Following his trend, Big B is back with another precious 'old is gold' picture. The PINK actor has shared a photo on his social media from the first time he performed live. He did it at the Madison Square Garden, in New York. Also, it seems that Amitabh has found a fan in his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who was among the first ones to respond to the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, late on Thursday night, the senior Bachchan posted the picture, which shows a young Amitabh, holding a microphone, engrossed in his performance. There is a signboard behind the actor which reads, "Live tonite Amitabh Bachchan".

He shared the picture and wrote, "1983 .. !!! My first LIVE performance .. that sign board at the back is Madison Square Garden New York .. the first ever Indian performer at this most prestigious World Stadium .." Granddaughter Navya was all hearts to the post.

Take a look:

On Thursday, Amitabh remembered the 1970s era, when he gave some of his biggest hits, including Don, Trishul, Ganga Ki Saugandh, and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Comparing OTT releases to the movies released on the screen, Bachchan recalled how a film's success was measured by the weeks it was screened in cinema halls.

Amitabh posted a picture of himself from the Seventies and wrote, "The 1970’ S .. and the years when films did 50 weeks and 100 weeks .. and 6-7 Of them being released in the same year .. DON , KASME VAADE, TRISHUL, MUQADDAR KA SIKANDAR, GANGA KI SAUGANDH etc and all doing more than 50 weeks .. now OTT millions make success graphs .."

Meanwhile, Big B recently announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone starrer 'The Intern'. The superstar will be taking the place of Rishi Kapoor who was earlier supposed to play the role. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Apart from this, he has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline.

