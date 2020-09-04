Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan excited about getting 'back to the grind and work', shares happy pic

Amitabh Bachchan is back at work, and is loving it. The veteran actor has tweeted about his hectic schedule that includes campaign films, outfit change, still shoots sand more. "T 3648 - yooo .. hooo !!! .. back to the grind and work .. 4 campaign films .. 5 outfit changes .. 4 still shoots .. 5 hrs one day .. other than me everyone else looking like they ready for a 'heist' .. and tomorrow on to KBC .. !!" he posted on his verified Instagram account along with a collage of photos that seem to have been taken during the still shoots.

Rapper Badshah commented: "Unstoppable."

Actor Maniesh Paul also wrote: "Yesss more power to you Sir... Keep inspiring."

Meanwhile, Big B is set to return as host of the popular TV quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" in its season 12. The first promo of the new season is out, with Bachchan inspiring people to overcome setbacks and turn them into comebacks. His upcoming films are Brahmastra and Jhund.

The 77-year-old actor on his blog shared his experience of shooting with a minimal crew, all wearing PPE kits. “It has begun. The chair, the atmosphere... KBC 12. Started year 2000, today year 2020. Unimaginable that the years have passed, that the show has lasted, that the nerves are back. It’s a sea of limited blue on set. “Quiet, conscious, each delegated work routine, precautions, systems, distanced masks, sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show... but what shall the World look like after this dread COVID-19,” Bachchan wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan recently recovered from COVID-19. He was diagnosed with the virus on July 11, after he was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital

