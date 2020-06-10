Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN__ Amitabh Bachchan arranges 3 flights to send 500 migrants back home to Varanasi

Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown have caused many people to lose their jobs and earnings. The most affected are the migrant and daily wage workers who have been trying hard to cope during these tough times. Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward and helped by providing food and traditional aid. Actor Sonu Sood has been tirelessly working to arrange buses for the migrants to help them return to their homes. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has also followed suit. After arranging busses for migrants, the actor has arranged 3 flights to send workers back to their home in Varanasi.

According to a report in Mid-Day, "Everything is being done with utmost discretion as Bachchanji doesn’t want it to be publicized. He was moved by the plight of the migrant workers and decided to help them. He has chartered the Indigo Airlines’ Varanasi-bound flight that is scheduled to depart on Wednesday morning. The 180 migrants scheduled to travel on the morning flight have been asked to report to the airport at 6 am. The initial plan was to send them home by train, but the logistics didn’t work out."

The report further states that Big B has been supervising the whole thing with the help of a close aid. He is also arranging more flights in West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and a few other states to help the migrant workers reach their hometowns as soon as possible.

Earlier, Big B arranged 10 buses for the migrants to return to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh. It is his home state and the actor is trying to provide relief to as many people as he can. Also, the superstar has been providing 4500 packets of cooked food every day in collaboration with Haji Ali Trust and Pir Makhdum Trust since March 28. On behalf of Big B, Managing Director of AB Corp Ltd, Mr Rajesh Yadav is spearheading the work. Not just food, he has been providing water bottle and slippers to those in need as well.

A report in Pune Mirror stated, "By collaborating with Haji Ali Trust and Pir Makhdum Saheb Trust, Sr Bachchan has been distributing 4500 packets of cooked food on daily basis since March 28 at various locations in Mumbai including Arab Gali, Antop Hill, Worli Lotus, Mahim Dargah, Haji Ali Dargah, Dharavi and Sion to name some."

While the actor can not go on the field to help the daily wage workers, he has been making every effort to help them in his limits. Other than providing relief, Amitabh Bachchan has been actively encouraging fans to stay positive during the coronavirus scare. From sharing poems by his father Harivash Rai Bachchan to posting positive quotes and funny throwback videos from his films, the actor has been urging fans to keep the hope alive.

Amitabh Bachchan has also joined Bollywood celebrities like Sonu Sood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others in a Punjab's COVID-19 war song. It has a star-studded line up of celebrities from sports and Punjabi cinema like Soha Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda, Rannvijay, Rubina Bajwa Kulwinder Billa, Karamjit Anmol, Singga, Tarsem Jassar, Lakhwinder Wadali, Harjit Harman, Gurnazar, Babbal Rai, Jaani, and many others. The song is sung by Punjabi music director and singer B. Praak.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be soon seen in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will be released worldwide on Amazon Prime on June 12. He also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in December this year. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Watch Gulabo Sitabo trailer here-

