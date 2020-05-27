After Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan arranges buses for migrant labourers of Uttar Pradesh

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan is easing the arduous journey of migrant labourers amid the coronavirus crisis.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is doing his bit to support the needy and poor, who have been worst-hit due to the coronavirus lockdown. The actor will flag off 10 buses to Uttar Pradesh, his home state, on Thursday. Besides, he has been distributing 4500 packets of cooked food every day in collaboration with Haji Ali Trust and Pir Makhdum Trust since March 28.

“By collaborating with Haji Ali Trust and Pir Makhdum Saheb Trust, Sr Bachchan has been distributing 4500 packets of cooked food on daily basis since March 28 at various locations in Mumbai including Arab Gali, Antop Hill, Worli Lotus, Mahim Dargah, Haji Ali Dargah, Dharavi and Sion to name some,” a source said as quoted by Pune Mirror.

Big B has also distributed 10,000 ration packets till date. Besides, he has even provided more than 20,000 PPE kits, masks, sanitisers to hospitals and cops in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan is also easing the arduous journey of migrant labourers amid the coronavirus crisis. His team has been working rigorously to supply food packets, water bottles and slippers to workers leaving for their village on foot.

“A team is also working on grounds to provide the migrant workers leaving from Mumbai with packet food, water bottles and slippers. 1000’s of migrants have got help from the actor’s team,” the source added.

“After coordinating with the authorities, for starters, 10 buses will flag off to UP on Thursday, enabling the migrants to reach their home safely,” the source signed off.

On a related note, actor Sonu Sood is also actively involved in helping the migrant workers by arranging buses to their respective states and villages. The Simmba actor is being showered with praises by netizens.

